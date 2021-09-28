Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,754. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

