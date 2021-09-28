XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

Shares of XPEL opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

