XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of XPO Logistics worth $131,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,497,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

