Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,239 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

