Xponance Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,701,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $272.73 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.