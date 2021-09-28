Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,031 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $32,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 252.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 449,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,909,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,773,000 after buying an additional 219,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of GGG opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.