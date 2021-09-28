Xponance Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Incyte by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

