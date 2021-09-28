xRhodium Trading Up 47.3% Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $83.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003654 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004118 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00029417 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

