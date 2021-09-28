Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AUY opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.19. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

