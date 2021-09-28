Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.39). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market cap of $227.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Exagen by 105.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.