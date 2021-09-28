Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

