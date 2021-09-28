Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,859,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

