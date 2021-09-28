Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,147. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.