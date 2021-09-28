Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. VEREIT reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485,959 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

