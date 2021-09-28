Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.