Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

