Zacks: Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce $2.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $13.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

PRU opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

