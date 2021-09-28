Zacks: Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $232.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.47.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

