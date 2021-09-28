Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $27.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($6.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.58.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

