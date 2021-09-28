Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CDR opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.