Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CDR opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

