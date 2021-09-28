Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.03 Million

Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report $63.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $230.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $327.02 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 17,562,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,162,269 shares of company stock valued at $262,300,141. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

