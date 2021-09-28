Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

