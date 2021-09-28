Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $198.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.10 million. James River Group posted sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $773.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $852.05 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $867.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Earnings History and Estimates for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

