Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.26. 896,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

