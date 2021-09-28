Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce sales of $135.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.50 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $539.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $736.36 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 150,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $80.07. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 259.65, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.