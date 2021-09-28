Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $318.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

