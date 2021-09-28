Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after buying an additional 134,896 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.29. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,974. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $173.97 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

