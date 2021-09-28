Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $313.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.01 million and the highest is $317.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ROAD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 92,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

