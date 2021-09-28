Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.04. Freshpet reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $147.94 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -352.24 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.