Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

