Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to Hold

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,250. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $31,831,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.