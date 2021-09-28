Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Hold

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

DRVN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 245,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,958. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

