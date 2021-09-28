Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Sell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,516.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $74.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,369.38. 76,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,512.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,341.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

