Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. 37,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,655. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

