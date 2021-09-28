Zacks Investment Research Lowers Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Hold

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 145,276 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 665,024 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,283,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.