Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Sell

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production. The company's oil price sensitivity and pipeline limitations in Canada are other negatives in the Suncor story. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance now.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 593,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,404,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,010,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

