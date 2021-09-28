Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,574 shares of company stock worth $24,753,761. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

