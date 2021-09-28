Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.26% of Zebra Technologies worth $72,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 725.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $548.58 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.45 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.43. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

