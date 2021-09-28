ZrCoin (ZRC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $71,772.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $71,772.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

