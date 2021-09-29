-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.