-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genius Sports.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GENI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 7,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,595. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
