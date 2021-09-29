$0.15 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 6,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,907.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

