$0.17 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $265.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

