$0.27 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 30,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

