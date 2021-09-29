-$0.32 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

