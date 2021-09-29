-$0.50 EPS Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.58). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cardlytics by 105,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.67. 6,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.