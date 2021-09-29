$0.50 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 16,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,717. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

