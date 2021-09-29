$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Monro posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Monro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monro by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Monro by 101,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 289.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,895. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

