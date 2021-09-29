$0.65 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $1,324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 18.0% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 509,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

