$0.74 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.68. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.