$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.